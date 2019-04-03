Modular Bubble Planter Design Ideas Inspirations

This modular bubble pot inspiration was especially designed for those people who love with gardening activity but there were no space for having large garden for their house. The appearance of this pot was similar with the bowl design. The different was place on the placement. Bowl was use for having dinner or lunch or breakfast; but this bowl pot was use for plants. Covered with metallic and dynamic look paint, this bowl planter was use as the hanging pot. We can place several flower inside here. The green flower pot design ideas in this page can be place for our kitchen space as the air circulation, but if we have an outdoor terrace or an open plan space we can apply this pot as the complement stuff for those spaces. Using metal work as the main material, these round bubble planters will be more gorgeous if we can add with several supporting application. So don’t be hesitating to try out these practical round planter design ideas.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie