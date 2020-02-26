The simple wine store interior decor that we can see in this wine store was show the comfortable space for getting the best wine but still show the style of wine store. The style when we can see the familiar and humanism space for bought something warm. Aware or not, the comfortable space of this wine store was come from the simple decoration and classic interior plans. The using of wooden material as the parade space for wine was show the classic and vintage look of this space. We will feel such as in the village of the wine produced when we were in these practical wine store designs ideas. Even build up from wood, but the layouts that we were be able to see was attractive wince this ideas was extraordinary. The topside of the wine storage was dedicated for the high class wine and the best wine in this store; and continues into the bottom side and continues and continues. Come up and see these perfect contemporary wine store designs.{via}

