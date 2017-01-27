Modern Green and Clean Restaurant Designs

The whole side of these modern restaurant designs ideas was come from the future inspiration of the designer and the main concept of the owner of the restaurant. The owner of the restaurant was know that restaurant now become a space for hang out and enjoy the time, not only for the place for have a meal such as several years ago. Since the owner of the restaurant know the substitution of function from the restaurant, so that the owner of the restaurant was try to give a space for the society to enjoy their both meal time and their leisure time here. Besides that, the architect of this restaurant know how to interpret and show the main point of the owner and smartly the designer can realize the concept of the owner through this modern restaurant. Look at this inspiring dine room landscaping and see the comfy green interior of this restaurant combine neatly with the decoration and furniture of this restaurant. Both chocolate and green interior was look match and identical. The friendly look of this place was come from the nice interpretation of green and clean restaurant interior.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie