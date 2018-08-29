Modern Metallic Modular Restaurant Interior

These funky and cool bar designs layouts were uses as the welcoming space for the guest or the costumer in this public space. The youthful design of the bar space still continue with the modular ergonomic design of the restaurant space. Both of bar space and restaurant were complete one and other and make a good landscape with nice symbiosis. Placing side by side, both of bar and restaurant were have similar furnishing and have a thematic furniture. We were allowed to try the concept of this bar for our modern home bar design if we want. Furthermore, the metallic modular restaurant decorations were tried to balance the youthful theme of bar space. The bright and clean interior landscape in this place was very welcoming and we can enjoy those entire decorations in this place. Nice place, nice atmosphere, nice service from the employee; that application will make us feeling satisfy. Need a space to re-charge our energy? We can come into this space and feel the young modern restaurant design inspirations.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie