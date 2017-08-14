Super Modern Glass Cottage Designs with Great Style

These great weekend home designs will give a comfortable atmosphere for us and our family. The nice look of this home was look balance with the function of this lodge. We were freely to enjoy the fresh air from the surrounded space of this home and still continue with the beautiful landscape of the building construction of this cottage. Actually, the main construction of this building was come from the combination between concrete and glass material so that the minimal view of this home was accidentally mix with the classical theme of a home or a residence building construction. The green landscape of this home will refresh our mind and give a new spirit for work and have a duty. In addition, the super modern cottage home style can be seen through both of outdoor space and indoor space of this lodge. We were being able to cheat out the construction and theme of this retreat space. Functional, beautiful, comfortable, gorgeous, those were the real opinion of these rousing glass cottage constructions.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie