The Salad: A Distinctive Bar Lounge Inspirations

The attractive salad chair furniture decor was completing this youthful bar lounge with the concept of urban style and casual thought. Looking down the line up of this bar lounge now we can see other inspiring hang-out place for our friends and family. We can use this place at our leisure time or our branch activity. We can invite our friends at weekend to enjoy the urban lifestyle. Starting from the outdoor look of this place, we will see the attractive green layout complete with the animal character inside on. Clearly, the uniquely the salad shop inspiration was start from exterior and continue with interior space of this lounge. The supporting application that we will see was the display stuff of this place. Still concern with animal character, the furnishing theme was decorated with unique and extraordinary style. The simple salad shop dining room was place side by side with the stylish bar lounge design ideas. The nice lighting fixtures was complete the distinctive Salad Shop design in this review.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie