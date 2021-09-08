Decorative Wooden Bookcase Designs by Fitting

The black and white bookcase design ideas in this series will make us feeling comfortable and neat, especially for our book collection or our small accessory stuff. The decoration that makes to build this stuff was come from the compatible material. As we can see, this decorative house bookcase decoration was inspired from the most vintage building in this world. The pyramid shape of this building will make us looking extraordinary and different from other people. Check the whole appearance of this bookshelf that already completed with the extraordinary design and cover by the two basic color combination, black and white. Furthermore, the extraordinary design from the white pyramid bookshelf decor still completed with the holders that will ease us when we were move on this shelf. The unique design of the rack was give us a creativity idea in arrange the stuff here. Available in huge size, these unique bookcase design ideas was come from the simple thought of modern wooden bookcase plans.{via}

