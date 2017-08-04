Luxury Contemporary Rug Designs

The main inspiring contemporary rug designs ideas in this home accessory series was the nice mixture between artistic character and the gorgeous inspiration of a home accessory that uses as the robbing tools for the home owner. Usually, people rob their society attention through some unique and artistic. Mostly, uses the small and cute application that can be seen accidentally. This rug was the right application to realize that. We can rob our guest or family attention through this artistic rug. Look at these luxury golden rug decorations that use the strip line pattern as the main accessory of this rug. The gold application of this rug gives another personality of this rug. Beside look luxury, this gold application also shows the high class character of the owner. We were freely to choose which one the right one for us, but one thing for sure the basic construction of this rug was black and show both elegance and exclusivity of the owner. It was suitable for those who have minimalist or classical home theme, now they can try to look out the optional style of these black home accessory inspirations.[via]

