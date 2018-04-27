Modern Extended Original Wall Shelving Designs with Practical Blue Color Scheme

Catch up these extended blue shelving ideas with the concept of both minimalist and modern thought. Clearly, the landscape view of this home appliance was using the thought of simplest thought. Just such as usual storage system with blue color scheme. If we were look out the design of this wall shelving, we will see the smart application of home accessory also. The rectangle shape of this wall shelf will make us easy to store our stuff. The design of this storage was very dynamic. We can see directly through this site that there were the minimalist original wall decals with limited space and several of the storage system was use huge size. Both of huge and small size of this blue storage was integrate and complete one and other. Directly, we can put our own stuff inside of this close wall storage. The practical home appliance layouts of these wall decals completely can be seen through this real modern wall shelving designs landscape.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie