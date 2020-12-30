Modern Invisible Wall Shelf Designs

These decorative wall shelf ideas were completely come from the thought of unique but still functional. The layouts of this wall shelf were using the smart ideas of house accessory plans. The concept was hiding the rack construction of this wall rack and filling out with the book collection. When we were looking down this shelf in full of book conditions, we will see that the book was standing in the line freely, but after we know the system that use to make this rack we will understand that the shelf ideas of this accessory was hidden. Through that modern invisible wall shelving decor we will see the extraordinary layouts of both wall decals with function as the wall shelf ideas. The material that uses to make this shelf was place in horizontal and vertical line so that the unique performance of this shelf can be seen here clearly. The designer was place this house accessory directly stuck on the wall so that we don’t have to be worry to try on since this shelf was safety for our kids. For further layouts of this wall shelf, we can try to find out in these extraordinary invisible shelf designs.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie