MODULAR WALL SHELF DESIGNS WITH UNIQUE FLOATING IDEAS

Minimalist floating shelf decor was dedicated for those who love with decorative look of house accessory plans but still thought functional layouts also. The main ideas of this floating shelf were give two functional sides of house shelving ideas. Here we will see the floating designs was use to place our small stuff accessory while the bottom side of this shelf can be use as the hanging side of this accessory. Actually, this shelf was using the unique designs and makes us have to see the complete layouts of these unique house accessory plans. Several designs of this wall shelf were use the character theme. We will see bird design or a tree layouts inspirations design in this site. The white color decor that being the main ideas of coloring system in this house decorations was accommodate the need of clean and bright. Through these modular wall shelving ideas we can see the complete layouts of these modern floating shelf designs.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie