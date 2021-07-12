Stylish Contemporary Wooden Shelf Designs by Performa

These decorative house wall shelf designs was designed for those who love in simple appearance of a wall shelf shape but still care in the new design and new innovation of a wall shelf. Clearly we can see that this shelf was try to accommodate the old shape but still thought the decorative look trough the additional decoration that place in the two sides of the shelf. We can see that the line that limits the shelf was the center of interest from this shelf. Furthermore, the color application of these stylish wooden book rack decor plans was thought not only to support the main theme of this shelf but also to show off that this shelf was a shelf with the most attractive design and color application. Clearly we can see that this shelf was use not only the strong basic color such as white and black but also the brown color application that close to the concept of contemporary. According to the last color decoration, make the designer Performa call this shelf as the contemporary wooden shelf decoration ideas.

Originally Posted On Iroonie