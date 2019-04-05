Half-Round Glass Outdoor Patio Design

These glass outdoor patio designs were looking so amazing with glancing thought of both owner of the house and the designer. The simple thought of these furnishing plans was try to give both relaxed space and safety space for our kids. the designer use glass material to help us getting bright light from outdoor space and the sliding thought of the glass door was indicate the simple security system for our kids when they were inside in. completed with the patio furniture inside on, here we can enjoy our evening tea time and the best time with our family r our friends when we were held a barbeque party or just an accidental dinner. The half-round patio design ideas in this home space was accidentally designed since the owner or the home was want to have an extraordinary place for getting relax in unique style. The painting system of this place also will rob our eyes since the plain humble paint already spark along the space of this home. Need a complete inspiration? Take a look into these flexible home patio applications.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie