Modern Sofa Furniture Designs by Meritalia

This unique glowing sofa set decor in this furniture series will give us a different look for our both living room and family room. The idea was try to combine both functional sides in different style of house furniture. We can see that the additional light (call; decoration) that completes this sofa was come from the boring thought of a usual sofa furniture design. There were green and white glowing sofa in this series so that we can choose which one is the best one for our beloved house space. Actually, trough these simple sofa furniture designs by Meritalia was use the compatible transparent material so that the lamp can be look out from the outside space. Completed with the armchair and the set of coffee table, this sofa package already ready to try on. The shape of this sofa also available in bubble and cube shape. So guys, if you want to decorate your house space with an awesome furniture decoration, you can try on these modern sofa set design ideas.

Originally Posted On Iroonie