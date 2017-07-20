Practical Staircase Designs as a Direct Loft Access

The minimal loft access project in this home access was look simple and practical. We can see directly into this site that we can build a direct loft access for our home with several simple materials. We can use wood, concrete, metal, or iron material. We can give a comfy direct link for our home through a simple way. Started with decided the concept of the staircase, we can step into conceptions the main design of the staircase. There were floating staircase that we can cheat out the concept and the ideas of the staircase.

These wooden direct link constructions were the real sample that we can try. We can use wooden material if we have contemporary concept of our home. We can add several decorations for our wooden staircase and make our home inviting and amazing. Wooden material was indicating humble and humanity character of the owner.

The practical staircase applications system for our home probably will be necessary, especially for those who want to enlarge their home space without add more land. It was recommended adding more space through build our home higher. Those who want to want it can realize their home higher through these inspiring loft access designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie