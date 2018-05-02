Attractive Beach House Designs with Smart Contemporary Planers

These attractive beach house interior layouts were mostly covered with wooden storage system and use the humble character of wood as the center of interest. Living room and kitchen space was the simple example of wooden storage application in this home. The beach home concept in this home design series was come from the using of open landscape of the house space and the open plan of the interior. The complete landscape view of these imaginative house furnishing ideas can be seen through the construction and the building project of this living space. Located with green surrounded by and completed with natural home living place, this affordable home design will rob our attention with the real natural comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere. Clearly, both of natural and beach concept application was already done and applied in these smart and comfy beach residence planers. Now, if we were need more than just a statement, we can try to get the real landscape of this beach house by these contemporary beach house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie