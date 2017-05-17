Chocolate Wooden Sloping Home Designs with Green Landscaping Exterior

Look at this chocolate sloping home exterior that show a uniquely design of a living space include with the conceptually inspiration. Actually, when we were looking down into the landscape of this home we will see the unique design of a sloping home with urban style. The sloping inspiration that available in this home design will remarkable and give more imagination for our inspiration. We can see into this page that the designer of this home use more wood material as the main construction of this residence. The simple look of using wood material was clearly can be seen here. The green landscaping home planner in this home was look contrast and we can apply that imagination for our home space. Urban style combine with green imagination will make our imagination growth and growth. Those who want a simple garden landscaping for their sloping home can use pot of planter with hanging system. After get the whole inspiration statements, now is our turn to see this contemporary wooden sloping home.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie