Conceptual Dream Home Designs with Mountain Stone Wall Decals

The conceptual indoor garden applications in this dream house were try to accommodate the need of green and calm atmosphere in our home. We can see the nice white look from this indoor garden covered with the snow. If the winter time comes, this garden will look green and sustainable. We can place our indoor garden as a room divider or just places in our backyard. That was the dynamic look of the garden space, now we will turn into these huge living room furnishing plans that completed with a huge sofa bed application with chocolate color application. Uses red portable cushion, this living room was look modular and classical with a high exposure system for the ceiling space. These homes also provided with romantic bedroom decorations ideas with minimal lighting fixtures. The huge space of this bedroom still shows the nice landscaping and pretty layouts of a living space. We can freely express our imagination through these inspirational dream home designs that were covered with unique mountain stone wall decals.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie