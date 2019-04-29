Contemporary Simple Home Design Pictures

These simple living room inspirations were perfectly support the main concept of this contemporary home series. These photos below were exclusively trying to show up both plain and classy thought of a house design. Exterior construction of this home was use the concept of humble management but still want to be looking trendy. Smartly the designer uses the combination between wooden and concrete material as the perfect home structure. Both of those exterior and living room management was continue with the contemporary dining room ideas that completed with wooden dining room furniture. Using arm chair as the dining chair, we will get a familiar environment in this room. These functional stuck on sofa plans were can be use as the bed set or just an ordinary sofa for our guest. Winter portable cushion was a best complement of this sofa set. This bright lights bedroom furnishing was supported with glass window for wall side. Click these minimalist home designs pictures and see the complete inspiration of this house.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie