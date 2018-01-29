Contemporary Victorian House Designs with Oceanic Interior Landscape

These spectacular dark interior constructions were become the first room that we were seen in this living space. The dark interior of this space will rob our attention and make our soul feel calm and comfy. Place in living room, the dark interior of this space also can be use as a welcoming space for us to comfort our guest and family. The open plan idea of this space was other plans that will make our soul feel such as in the paradise. Come inside into this home, we were be able to see the contemporary Victorian home interior for the kitchen space that combine with dining room. The composition of wooden material and concrete material was the answer of this contemporary decoration. We can see the application of glass window in this space that perfectly makes our heart bright and fresh. Both of these private spaces, oceanic bedroom ornaments inspirations and fresh blue black bathroom applications were become the medicine for our daily routine activity. Through both of those spaces we can re-charge our spirit of life and brave to face the day. Now, as the total inspiration of this home we were allowed to see these black monochrome Victorian house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie