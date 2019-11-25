Contrast Home Design with Astonishing Interior

The contrast home design ideas were clearly can be seen in this home series. We will see the great combination between modern design that we can see in exterior look of this home and the contemporary layout that we can see into the interior application of this home. Started with this decorative outdoor room structure, we will see the green outdoor garden application that shows simplicity and practical ideas. Furthermore, the inside space of this home was mostly spark with wooden material and furnishing with clean and clear living room interior application. The huge white sofa furniture combine with usual chair idea was complete this space. Continuing into other space of this home, we will see the space saving kitchen interior decor that use contemporary wooden countertop. The kitchen table ideas that use to furnish this space were thoughtful and practical. Added with the astonishing reading room decorations, through this site we will see the entire ideas of this home through these attractive home design pictures.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie