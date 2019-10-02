Distinctive Eco – Friendly Japanese Apartment Design Ideas

The eco-green Japanese apartment decor was illustrated up the real humble and natural character of Japanese people. Here, we will see the smart thought of home furnishing complete with the eco-green idea and the real friendly furniture. The white application that we will see in this Japanese apartment design series was indicate the cleanliness and hygienist personality of Japanese. Using glass material, the owner was want to reduce the effect of global warming through minimize the using of electricity especially at noon. The simple interior that follow the theme of eco-green and eco-friendly was completed with the real green plants. Places in outdoor space, both integrated Japanese apartment interior that was places for bedroom and bathroom was try to maximize the space of the apartment. This outdoor space was places on the rooftop of this apartment; right, places on the roof and the layout was really lights and airy. So guys if you were curious on how Japanese apartment style could be, you can try to look out this distinctive Japanese apartment design.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie