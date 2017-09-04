Ergonomic Wooden Tree House Designs with Contemporary Inspirations

The modular living space layouts in this eco-friendly home designs series was show the natural landscape of living space include with the humble style of the humankind and the whole nature component. Start from the outdoor landscaping of this tree house, we will see the green landscaping of the forest with the natural construction for the home building. The nice view of wooden tree house decor can be looking out through the exterior landscaping of this sustainable home and will be completed if we were look out the complete space of the inside space of this house. The main theme of this home was completely down to earth, eco-friendly, and sustainable but we were still can decorate this house with modern style. We can use modern and minimalist furniture for these ergonomic tree residence inspirations. The restricted tree house interior in this house will be look amazing with the modern combination of the furniture. The wall decals probably can follow the construction of the home but, the atmosphere of this house will be different and can be different. Through the green landscaping wooden home ideas of this home, we can start our journey in these contemporary wooden tree house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie