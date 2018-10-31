Exclusive One Storey Home Designs with Dark Exterior Plans

Using black long fence constructions, this one storey building was looking exclusive and prestigious. The black fence that covered the front space of this home was come from the thought of extraordinary and the exclusive look of a home space. Usually, people uses white paint application or brown paint for their fence space to show up their inside home landscape; but here we will see an extraordinary plan of a home space with black fence application. Furthermore, come inside of this home we were be welcome with the exclusive home corridor plans that uses as the art display or an artistic art work. There were paintings, sculpture, wooden carving, etc. passing this way will make our eye have a new spirit since the landscape of this space was very amazing and inviting to see for long term. Come back into the outside space of this living space, we will see the dark home exterior inspirations when the dark come. The simple lighting fixtures were accidentally uses by the owner to make this home being exceptional look. Even uses dark application, but the real landscape of this home still can be seen into these amazing one storey home designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie