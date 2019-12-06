How to Maximize Useless Garage being Useful through Brilliant Garage Renovations Ideas

Check out these brilliant garage renovation designs with the easy practical construction. Through this review we will see several steps to make our garage being functional.

1. Use as rest-room

We can maximize the function of garage space as rest-room for our guest or as the master rest-room. This space can be decorating with simple decorations without leave the spirit of functional and comfortable. Usually, garage space was huge enough to place lavatory furniture. We can maximize the space through place bathtub and Jacuzzi out there (if necessary).

2. Use as guest room

Those who have big family or those who have homeless friend, they can try to use their useless garage as their guest room. They can use the concept of minimalist since garage space was indicating the direct outdoor space. Through that indication, we have to think the comfortable atmosphere for the user too. We can use the wooden material to reduce the crowded sound from outside space.

3. Use as kids play room

It was recommended for those who already have kids. We can use their useless garage for their beloved kids. We can place several kids’ toys and book so that they will both learn and play around this space. Transform the garage door with glass material was recommended so that we still can keep on eye while they were play around.

Those smart garage laboratory ideas were completes these useful garage renovation plans.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie