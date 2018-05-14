Incredible Cube Box Modular Home Building Designs with Minimalist Layouts Constructions

Started with brilliant modular home constructions, this new home design idea was try to break the old fashion style of living space. the construction of this home was unclosed with both black and white basic color scheme while the furnishing plans of this home was still try to up to date and be the best furnishing plan in this world. We can see directly into this page that both of designer and the owner of this home was try to work together to realize this home and introduce to us. The simple living space decor plans of this home series was not only can be seen through the design and the paint application but also through the furnishing and the construction of this home. The incredible black and white modular home that we were seen in this site was suitable for those who live in urban space with minimalist style of live and independent character of human. Through looking up these minimalist residence building layouts, now we were already seen the entire concept of cube box modular home designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie