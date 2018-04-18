Incredible Minimalist Glass House Designs with Glossy Furnishing Plans

The simple white indoor garden inspirations in this newly living space inspiration was try to give another inspiration or ideas for us on how to combine both different garden space; not only from the location but also the theme of the garden itself. Actually, the landscape view that we were seeing in these both of exterior and indoor garden was quite different. The green outdoor garden landscape was clearly can be seen in this home design series while the colorless furnishing of the indoor garden was look simple and no some strength decorations. Since there was no the center of interest in this indoor garden, so that the main point of this garden was the simple colorless of this garden. The glossy home interior layouts that we can see from the inside space of this home was come from the glass application of the wall space. Clearly the invisible look can be seen from both outdoor and indoor space of this home. The glass system already changes the function of the concrete or wooden material as the wall system. Through look out these minimalist wooden glass combinations plans, now we can decided on which one the right and appropriate design for our home living space. As the complete inspiration, now we can see the perfect landscape of these incredible glass house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie