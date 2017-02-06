Minimalist Glass House with Modern Interior

The modern glass house designs in this page were interpret the best building construction inspiration for us and we can see start from the main construction and the building landscaping of this residence. The main construction of this house was use glass and combine nicely with the iron construction for the architectural. The main building of this house was show the modern and minimal inspiration while the glass material that becomes the main material of this house was show the simplicity and future look of this residence. Come in into indoor space of this residence, we will see minimalist dark interior inspirations that show the continuity of the exterior landscape and use as the interpretation of the main construction of this house. Even this house building use the minimal ideas and simplicity thought but the functional side of this house was maximal and great. Look as a box house, this house was show the dynamic and modular interior with attractive application inside on. Those whole inspiring sentences was being real through this glowing romantic dark glass house interior inspirations.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie