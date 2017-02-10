Minimalist Great Beach House Designs with Uncomplicated Project Planer

This nice outdoor living room will introduce us with the concept of this house and the whole application of this residence. Its look simple and applicative for an outdoor living room since the thing that available in this space was look functional and simplicity. That was not a big problem since almost the whole application in this house was showing both minimalist and simplicity. After we know the ideas of outdoor living room, we will continue to see the indoor living room with minimalist beach house interior. Completed with huge sectional sofa furniture, this space was looking contemporary though the chocolate decoration for the main color scheme of this place. Other side of this space was showing the simple hallway furnishing imaginations that will escort us to another space of this house. That looks up to date and practical. Even the bathroom space of this home apply the large bathroom landscaping ideas, but the simple and functional furniture application still can be seen here. Actually, these handsome beach house designs were come from the smart inspiration of great seaside residence inspirations and the main construction of this house was started with the thought of uncomplicated home planner project.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie