Nice Concrete Home Designs with Open Landscaping Applications

The great concrete home designs in this page were come from the smart and brilliant ideas of the designer. The real unique combination between concrete material with green surrounded space was resulted a distinctive landscape from a living space. Looking great and revolutionary since the concrete material was identical with a huge public building. This concrete box house was looking natural since the designer didn’t paint the outdoor space of this home. Come in into this residence, we will see the nice indoor garden applications that still covered with green landscaping and concrete application. This green interior will make a calm environment for the home and give a humanity atmosphere for the owner. We can use other inspiration that will make our home look different if we want. Just try to give the best and do it. The open landscaping home interior in this home was completely will rob our attention and those whole ideas was come from the thought of inviting living space ideas.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie