Practical Jungle Cube House Inspirations with Translucent Plans

Find out these eco friendly cube house designs that perfectly show off a new inspiration of living space with eco – friendly decorations plans. As the complete example, we were allowed to see this living space completely; not only from outdoor space included with the exterior decor but also the inside space included with the interior plans. As the great example for those who still confused on how to maintain a space for living with nature ideas, they can try these practical jungle cube house plans completely. Actually, when we were looking down into the layout of this space; we will see the great combination of concrete and glass material so that the bottom side we will see the strong line of space for living while the up space was the bright decors plans when the noon come. Those translucent cube house decorations will minimize the using of lighter or electricity and help our earth being sustainable. As the complete inspirations, take a look into these super cool cube house inspirations.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie