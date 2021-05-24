Modern Dream House Designs Layouts by marte.marte Architekten

These decorative dream house design layouts by marte.marte Architekten were try to bring new inspirational performance of a living space. We will see the decorative look start from the exterior decoration until the interior layouts of this house. From the outdoor we will see the green decoration from the free garden space. When we were come in to this house we will see the open plan house decor plans that use the over view concept. The decoration of the combination between glass material and the wooden material was looking comfortable and durable. Completely, that decoration can be feeling from the living room, dining room, and other space close by. Trough the simple dream house interior decor we will get not only a comfortable space for live but also the awesome performance from the whole space. The modern bedroom dream house designs also get several diligent touches in design. We will see that the designer was place the high decoration style in these minimalist dream house decorating ideas.

Originally Posted On Iroonie