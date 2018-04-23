Nice Striking Room Decorations Designs with Contemporary and Futuristic Planers Combinations

These whole nice room decorations planers that we will see in this page were accidentally presented for those who want to change or transform their house space look different from previous style of design. As a good start, we will start our inspiration with the white bright light living room inspirations with low sofa furniture design. Placing of mirror close with the wall space and side by side with furniture was accidentally to make the space look larger and huge. We can see the simple application of mirror already change the appearance of our home space. Continue with contemporary bedroom decor plans, our imagination will run to catch the classy furnishing ideas of the bed space. That was not totally wrong but not true too, here we can see the contemporary style of this bedroom was come from the color of the room while the furnishing ideas of this room still modern and minimalist. The futuristic bathroom dream house ideas in this page were use the concept of futuristic with high technology for the bathing accommodation. Bathtub, standing shower head and the entire appliance in this room was definitely modern and futuristic. As the real inspiration, now we can run into this site and see the complete inspiration of these striking living space and residence designs.[via]

