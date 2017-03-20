Handsome Dream House Designs with Amazing Minimal Planners

The calm and welcoming hallway in this dream house series was identical with the friendly personality of the owner and the down to earth character of both owner and home. This page was show different style of dream house include with the practicality of the house room and the function of every single space in this home. When we look out the outdoor space of this house, we will see the simple nice view of the home landscaping that combine with the great concrete building of the home. Next landscaping that will rob our attention was the handsome wooden flooring system that will escort us in this home and treatment our feed with calm and comfy atmosphere. Almost the whole space of this house was covered with this wooden flooring system and we can see directly into this page. The minimal silver interior planners in this home were look contrast with the natural wooden system of the floor. Those contrast combination can be seen through these amazing dream house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie