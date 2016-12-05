Luxury Mark Zuckerberg House With Country Look Plans

If we were looking down these country look outdoor applications from this home probably we will thought that it was similar with usual house surrounded by. The most attractive side from this home was the owner of this house. It was facebook’s founder house. Right, Mark Zuckerberg was the owner of this house and he love with some classical style. Probably that was become the main reason why this house look so country and vintage from the outdoor space. The green exterior landscaping ideas that come from this house was come from the using of minimal garden with green plants fulfill this place. The minimal size of our garden can be looking maximal if we can combine the right plants for that space. In addition, side space of this house was covered with simple home landscaping plans and it was show the humble personality of the owner. Furthermore, this space also gives our space to move and reach the side space from the house quickly. Through these vintage home designs images we will see the complete luxury Mark Zuckerberg house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie