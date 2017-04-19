Rousing Lakeside Villa Designs with Green Exterior and Super Comfy Furnishing

The green view lakeside villa in this site was completely indicating a sustainable imagination of this residence. The landscaping of this residence was giving more fresh air for us. Getting a fresh air was the most important thin today. Sometimes we have to go far away to get that. Green and calm included with comfy atmosphere will increase our spirit for both life and work. The open landscaping lodge interior in this lodge will show the huge and big view of this villa. Our eye will get a nice treatment from this residence and our soul will be calm and peace. That open landscaping was almost spark along the side of this villa and show both bright and clear interior of this lodge. The rousing lakeside villa kitchen in this site will strength our ability in cook and gives us more inspiring food for our family. It will be better to try the concept of this space so that we will be able to give the best dine for our entire family. Both of these minimal black bathroom space and super comfy villa bedroom were look contrast but thematic. That was giving us inspiration that something that looks different probably can be match if we can combine correctly. As the great treatment of this lakeside villa, the designer of this place was applying the nice wooden flooring system.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie