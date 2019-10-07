Stylish Karim Rashid Restaurant Design in Astonishing Bar Lounge

Check out this astonishing Karim Rashid restaurant design and feel how the cozy atmosphere combines with comfortable environment in this space. This great designer was giving other optional space for both enjoy the food and enjoy the atmosphere of a restaurant. The designer was known that today restaurant was not only as a space for eat a food but also a space for hang-out and relax. Through those thought, the owner of this restaurant order to Karim Rashid to design these inviting restaurant design layouts. Clearly, the inviting character of this restaurant can be seen from outdoor space of this place and continue into the inside space of this place. Through use glass as the wall furnishing, we will see the complete practical Karim Rashid restaurant interior with fashionable and cozy look. The color paint of this place supports those entire ideas of this stylish place. The exclusively bar lounge ideas were combine with the fashionable wooden stool and use futuristic design. Through click here, we will see the complete layout of these stylish restaurant design inspirations.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie