White Dream Home Designs with Green Indoor Garden Plans

Perfectly, the smart elevated outdoor swimming pool ideas in this home was designed as a reflection of translucent or invisible thought of swimming space. Usually, if we have outdoor swimming pool we were like to covered our pool with concrete material; but here we will see the smart ideas of glass and wooden material. Actually, the purpose of this appliance was to keep an eye for the swimmer especially for kids. Through invisible furnishing of the pool, we can stay to enjoy our sun bath and keep our kids when they were play or swim. Come in into this home, we welcomed by warm and bright home interior plans that spark the living room and uses open plan interior ideas. The bright look of this space come from the combination of both open plan and colorless of the interior. Next to living room we will see white comfortable dining room layouts with minimalist decoration for both kitchen and dine room. The comfy furniture and clean and clear interior were looks combine one and other. Other exterior space that will rob our attention in these modern dream home design ideas was the green indoor garden applications.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie