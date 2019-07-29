Innovative Antique House Fireplace Design Ideas

Built in one space, the unique house fireplace layouts of this home appliance were use the stuck on system or the idea of built in one space. This site shows the concept of this appliance through this odd fireplace that built in with the wall space. The iron material that uses to make this fireplace was come from the thought of unique and inadequate thought of a home appliance. We can try to change the iron material with wooden material if we want to get the contemporary look or just a classy style of this fireplace. The safety thought still thought by the designer. The designer added the glass material as the door space and uses the strong glass material to cover this antique house fireplace design. Even use iron as the main covering material, but this stove was still concern on wood as the main material to fire up. We can see the real appearance of this stove through looking down the line up of these innovative bubble fireplace ideas completely. [via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie